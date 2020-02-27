Sioux City parents voice concerns for bullying in public schools

Now parents in the Sioux City Community School District are raising concern that bullying is again a growing problem.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since 2012 when the movie “Bully’ was filmed in a Sioux City school, The school district has been at the forefront of bullying prevention. Now parents in the Sioux City Community School District are raising concern that bullying is again a growing problem.

On Tuesday, a video of two West Middle School students fighting went viral. To protect the student’s identities, we won’t be showing you that video. Nevertheless, some parents say it’s a sign of the times and something needs to be done about it.

“The difference between bullying then and bullying now is there are no repercussions for their actions there are no policies that anyone is even upholding or following,” said Karine Krastel.

Karine Krastel said the proper actions were not taken when her 4-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted by another young girl.

“As of right now no school is safe,” said Krastel.

Krastel created a Facebook group for other parents dealing with bullying and quickly found out she was not alone.

“Really, the bullying started in middle school,” said Walker.

BobbieJo Walker’s son has autism. She said he was repeatedly bullied for years.

“He was shoved and kicked and hit in the hallway during classes,” said Walker.

Walker said the perpetrator only received a one-day suspension but it didn’t stop there. She also found out her son was skipping his P.E. class.

“Here is an autistic child hiding out in the bathroom because he is being body-shamed and bullied and nobody noticed,” said Walker.

Sioux City Community School District said their staff is actively looking for bullying in their schools, but Walker ended up transferring her son out of the district.

“He has never gotten b’s a’s c’s he is getting good grades this year they are focusing on him,” said Walker.

Walker’s daughter remains in the Sioux City Community School District, but she says she worries about her safety.

“She has been being bullied by one girl and as of yesterday [Tuesday] this girl punched her,” said Walker.

Sioux City Community School District said they do experience the challenges of bullying and their staff is trained to recognize the difference between conflict and bullying. Parents said they want to see more action.

“There should be consequences for policies not being upheld these policies are in place for a reason,” said Krastel.

“We don’t know exactly what the answer is but we need to come together and we need to find one and stop being swept under the rug,” said Walker.

The Sioux City Community school district also said they do train their teachers on how to notice the signs and deal with bullying in schools.

Below is the district’s full statement: