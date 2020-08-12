Sioux City parents react to hybrid learning plan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After weeks of anticipation, we now know what the start of the school year will look like in the Sioux City Community School District.

For at least the first two weeks, students will spend two days in the classroom and the remainder of the school week learning virtually.

The decision comes two weeks before the start of the new school year. It means many Sioux City parents will have to find a way to adapt.

Some feel the decision is the best to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while others said they want their child back in the classroom full-time.

“My son is a special needs child. He can’t participate in virtual education the same way, or actually in any fashion as a normal child and of course, they’re going to have IEP meetings to address that. But, even if it’s for the first two weeks he’s going to be two weeks behind his peers because he’s not going to have the same level of engagement,” parent, Shaun Broyhill, said.

He said the district’s decision to move to hybrid learning puts his family in between a rock and a hard place.

“It could involve me having to miss work. My wife missing work. We’re definitely going to have to make some personal sacrifices which we’re willing to do because he’s our child and he means everything to us, but it’s definitely going to affect us financially and emotionally and in all levels to have to play the role of teacher,” Broyhill added.

Lisa Bertrand has four kids in Sioux City Community School District.

She said while she loves the hybrid learning approach, she wishes it brought more stability to everyone involved.

“It’s hard to plan. I just hope that whatever they do that they figure it out for more than two to three weeks at a time and they realize that parents, kids and teachers need more than a couple weeks at a time. There needs to be structure,” Bertrand added.

Amanda Gibson has a second grader at Perry Creek Elementary.

She thinks hybrid is the best option to protect kids like her son who has asthma.

“If there’s going to be an in-person option, then hybrid is the only safe way to go, so I was very glad the school board and superintendent took it seriously enough to choose hybrid,” Gibson said.

Another parent tells KCAU there is no perfect solution. She said what works for some won’t work for others, but at least there’s now a plan in place.