SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A day after more than a dozen juveniles and parents were involved in a fight at a local convenience store, a concerned parent says he’s taking it upon himself to help prevent another incident.

Quincy Larulouis Sr., who operates a local food truck, told KCAU 9 that he didn’t have a child involved in the brawl but he sees the situation as unacceptable.

Larulouis Sr spent part of his afternoon providing supervision outside that store as students dismissed for the day from nearby schools. His effort comes a day after arrests for a string of large fights that happened between Monday and Wednesday at a Casey’s at Casselman Street.

Yesterday, a young lady was stomped by students and parents. As a father, a parent, this is concerning. We live in a community of Sioux City where a lot of things go on but a lot of things could be looked at”, said Quincy Larulouis Sr.

Larulouis says he wants to see community leaders become more involved in finding an answer for disturbing scenes like people have witnessed this week at the convenience store.