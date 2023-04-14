SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s annual Outdoor Show will be taking place at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center.

The show will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to the event’s organizer Nick Gengler, the new venue will allow them to double the size of the show.

The show features boats, campers, golf carts, and other outdoor things.

The show is being held in conjunction with the River City Anglers Swap Meet. There will be live trout fishing for kids and seminars held on each of the days at 1 p.m. held by professional Walley fisherman Ted Takasaki.

Advance tickets are available at the Sioux City Bomgaars locations at a reduced price or they can be purchased at the venue. Kids 12 and younger get entry for free.

Due to some road closures, the city has provided a detour map to get to the location.