Sioux City Orpheum to host Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum

A new presidential forum is coming to Sioux City that honors the memory of a local activist.

The Orpheum Theater will host an event designed to get candidates talking about issues facing Native Americans.

Named in honor of late activist Frank LaMere, the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum will take place August 19th and 20th. Invites have already been sent to candidates in the democratic field; an invitation was also extended to President Trump.

Organizers say the forum will be a great opportunity for candidates to speak to more than six million Native Americans throughout the country.