Sioux City Orchestra kicks off 104th season with percussionist Evelyn Gennie

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Orchestra is kicking off it’s 104th season tonight at the Orpheum Theatre with an inspiring special guest.

Grammy award-winning percussionist Evelyn Gennie has been deaf since she was just 12 years old but said that doesn’t stop her ability to perform as she continues to play her music around the world.

Thanks to what Evelyn calls the sixth sense, she’s still able to feel the music, even if she can’t hear it.

“The body just develops naturally. It’s not something that you do or don’t do or just miraculously know how to do or learn to do. The body just rewires itself and that’s what’s so amazing about our senses,” said Gennie.

Travis Morgan, the CEO of the Sioux City Orchestra, explained how it feels to have the famous percussionist playing in Sioux City.

“She has beat all the naysayers at every turn. When you have somebody like that, that is amazing and that overcomes all the opsticles. Everybody loves an underdog story and that’s it tonight,” said Morgan.

Evelyn will be performing dream machine by Iowa native Michael Daughterty who will also attend opening night.