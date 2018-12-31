Sioux City on New Year's Eve: Community events, parties, and more

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy of Pixabay

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) - No plans for New Year's Eve? No problem.

Sioux City has lots of options for New Year's Eve festivities happening today that will satisfy a wide range of NYE party seekers. From community fundraisers, modest celebrations at your favorite restaurant, or wild masquerade party with a DJ and all, Sioux City has your evening covered.

New Year's Eve Dinners:

Sioux City Elks Lodge #112 'New Year's Eve Party'

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

1001 Tri View Ave, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

"Ring in 2019 at the Sioux City Elks Lodge! Dinner is $15 for Prime Rib or Grilled Pork Chop."

Abu Bekr Shrine Temple New Year's Eve

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

820 Nebraska St, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

"Make your New Years Eve plans at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple. Enjoy music from Sioux City's favorite Country/Rock band Missouri Blend Band. Doors open at 8 p.m. $25 admission gets you free drinks, $15 for a non-alcohol admission. Get your tickets at the Shrine Box office. Don't wait too long only 250 tickets will be sold! This event is not for the benefit of Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Purchase of a ticket to this event is not tax deductible as a charitable contribution."

Bob Roes Point After 'New Year's Eve Party'

Begins at 8 p.m.

2320 TRANSIT Ave, Sioux City, Iowa 51106

"Come ring in the new year with your entire family! We will have The Velaires, party favors, and a champagne toast to celebrate the new year!"

M's on 4th New Year's Eve

3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

1021 4th Street, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

"We will be open for New Year's Eve! Come and enjoy our Prime Rib buffet, with seafood, chicken and Happy Hour all night long! Adults $29.99, Seniors and military $24.99, kids 10 and under $12.99. We will be accepting reservations. Please call our restaurant at 712-258-5174 to reserve your spot!

Half Moon Bar & Grill 'New Year's Eve Karaoke'

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

714 S Lewis Blvd, Sioux City, Iowa 51106

"Music and Karaoke hosted by Mr. Tunes for all you singers. So come bring in the New Year with us!"

New Year's Eve Parties:

Marty's Tap 80's themed New Year's Eve Party

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1306 Court St, Sioux City, Iowa 51105

"It an all-out 80's theme this year for New Year's at Marty's Tap / Brioux City Brewery. Grab a date or go stag. Pictures, streamers, and 80's music all night. Prizes for best couple, best single, and more TBA."

The Diving Elk 'Let's start the New Year Right'

5 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

1101 4th Street, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

Call 712-234-0000 to make a reservation

"Let’s Start the New Year Right…with the last night of MIRACLE ON FOURTH STREET at The Diving Elk! Join us as we say goodbye to 2018 with a special New Years Eve menu and a champagne toast to start the New Year right."

Doxx and Firehouse 'New Year's Eve Bash'

6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1211 5th St, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

"Firehouse & Doxx huge New Year's Eve Bash! Two bars twice the fun! Bring in the new year with free party favors, free snacks, free first drink & champagne toast at midnight! Live music with Johnny Knucklehead at Doxx and D.J at Firehouse."

Club Riviera 'The Countdown // NYE Party'

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

714 4th St., Sioux City, Iowa 51101

Ladies free before 10 p.m. - $10 admission

"Join us for the biggest NYE Party in Sioux City!! Why fly to New York City when you can watch the ball drop at Club Riviera?! Hosting 3 Stages with the best resident DJs playing the latest Latin, Hip-hop and Top 40s with state of the art lighting and sound! Free Champagne Toast, Party Favors & Hors D'oeuvres for everyone so plan to arrive early!

The Icky Nickel Bar & Grill 'New Year's Eve Party'

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

4700 41st St, Sioux City, Iowa 51108

"Adult Trivia begins at 9 p.m. with live music to follow."

Pearl's Wine and Booze 'New Year's Eve Karaoke Party'

9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

417 Pearl Street, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

"Celebrate New Year's Eve with a 2019 Karaoke party hosted by Karaoke with Bruce."

Bar Louie 'NYE Masquerade Party'

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

701 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

General Admission - $20

"Our 1st NYE celebration! We've only been alive in Siouxland a few short months in 2018; however, we plan to welcome 2019 in style... Bar Louie style! Formal attire is not required, but strongly encouraged.

Masquerade masks encouraged, but not required....come on now, it IS a masquerade party!"

NYE at the KEY Club

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1008 4th Street, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

21+ DJ starts at 10 p.m.

"The BEST party experience is at 1008 Key Club! 2019 is around the corner! We're throwing down the biggest celebration party of the year! Celebrate the end of 2018 by counting down with champagne & confetti! We will have 2 floors of entertainment with DJs playing all of the hits from 2018! There will be a Confetti Countdown & Champagne Giveaway."



Other NYE Celebrations:

'Evening for Education' hosted by Westwood Community School Foundation

5:30 p.m. to Midnight

Hilton Garden Inn Sioux City Riverfront

1132 Larsen Park Rd, Sioux City, Iowa 51103

"Come help us enjoy New Year's Eve by supporting the students of Westwood Community School District. This is the last year we will be having dueling pianos for the foreseeable future. We have a different cast from years past and this is their #1 group. Contact any of the board members for tickets Mitch Stoulil, Sara Oehm, Rob Copple, Becky Pike, Lee Haveman, Matt Hall or Erin Brekke."

Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers

6:05 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tyson Events Center

401 Gordon Dr, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

"As is tradition, the Musketeers and Lancers square off to close out 2018 and welcome in the new year. There will be a post-game skate with the players following the game!"

Tick, Tock and Ya Don't Stop!

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission - $8.50

Hop-A-Lot Indoors

4400 Sergeant Rd, Sioux City, Iowa 51106

"Join us for our end of the year party! There's no better way to bring in the new year than to have a hoppin' good time with us at Hop-A-Lot! Enjoy music, a photo selfie station, snacks, drinks, and the big finale of money plus a balloon drop!"

New Year's Eve Yin

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m

Evolve Yoga and Wellness Center

411 Pearl St, Sioux City, Iowa 51101

Drop in is $15

"Let go of what was and make space for what will be. Set fearless intentions for the New Year in a blissful 90 minutes candlelight yin class with Jessi."

5th Annual New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow

1 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

West High School

2001 Casselman St, Sioux City, Iowa 51103

"Wopida Tanka! Big Thank You for taking the time to read our letter. The Nebraska Indian Community College started the New Year’s Eve Powwow to bring a healthy alternative to New Year’s Eve, instead of the typical party scene. The Sioux City Native American Community is encompassed of over 29 Native Nations who need an increase of awareness of culture, tradition, language and most importantly a healthy lifestyle. The powwow will consist of traditional dance, culture, plus motivational speakers sharing their stories of living a life consisting of those values."

Don't see a community event that you know is happening tonight? Submit it to us at news@kcautv.com. Be sure to include the time, address, and a short paragraph describing the event.