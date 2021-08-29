Sioux City officials search for truck, occupants in Missouri River after 911 call

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — On Saturday night, officials received a report of a truck falling into the Missouri River from I-29.

Around 10:30 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police, and Sioux City Dive Team responded to a 911 call that reported a truck had fallen into the Missouri River from I-29.

A witness claimed they saw a white truck fall off the highway, and a different witness claimed they saw two to three people in the truck as it fell.

Law enforcement has not been able to confirm these details at this time.

All boats were evacuated from the river shortly after the incident in order for rescue teams to perform search operations.

As of 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, no truck or individual has been seen taken out of the river.

This is breaking news, and KCAU 9 News will follow this story for updates when they become available.