SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City fire officials responded to a house fire in Sioux City’s westside near Cook Park.

Officials reported to the 500 block of Market Street at around 1:15 p.m. for a house fire Friday afternoon.

A lot of smoke could be seen coming from the home. Some flames could be seen coming out of the part of the home facing Market Street as well.

Five different trucks reported to the scene and quite a few firefighters are at the scene entering and exiting the home. Windows were broken out and officials are still coming in and out.

The home had been previously red-tagged and when crews arrived they initially believed that there may have been people in the basement but did not find anyone after searching.

Officials have ruled out electrical issues as the cause since the home had been red-tagged and the electrical had been turned off.

Officials are asking neighbors and others in the area if they’ve noticed anyone suspicious going to the home lately in order to find out the cause and whether or not it maybe have possibly been intentional.

Part of the road had been blocked off in order to aid crews. No injuries were reported.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Sioux City Police Department both responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew at the scene and we will provide updates as well learn more.