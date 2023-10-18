SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Park and Recreation Advisory Board is requesting a small increase in admission fees at the city’s tubing venue.

The increase would become effective this winter if approved by city council members. At its annual joint meeting on Wednesday with council members, Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes reported the initial $3 admission hike at Cone Park, would be the first for visitors since the park opened in 2017.

Under the proposal approved by the park board, admission during prime tubing times would jump from $10 to $13 this season. Along with an additional $2 increase for 2024-25. This puts admission at $15 for a 3-hour rental. Weekends and Sundays would remain at $10.

according to data provided at Wednesday’s meeting, other regional tubing parks charge no less than $25 for a 2-hour session.

Byrnes said Cone Park had record revenues and expenses last season but lost around $100,000 after unexpected capital expenses.

The City Council still has to approve the rate hike before it would go into effect.

Council members also received an update on a more than $1 million mountain bike park under construction at Cone Park.

Construction by a Michigan company started this spring and despite fall rains workers say the project remains on schedule with 3-park areas expected to be complete by mid-November. Additional trails inside the tree line of Sertoma Park will require additional work.

When complete the park will provide access to approximately 10.5 Miles of new, sustainably constructed trails for both shared use and bikes-only.

Byrnes said the park will offer mountain bike activities for all skill levels.