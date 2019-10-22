Sioux City officials reminding people to check homes for lead paint

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —Is your home safe? That’s a question every homeowner asks themselves, but may not know the answer too.

And this week during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Sioux City Officials are once again reminding people to check their homes for lead paint.

Siouxland District Health has partnered with the city for the lead hazard control program. That provides funds for repairs on homes that have lead paint in them.

“It greatly affects children ages 1 through 5 and it affects them the most because they’re exploring the environment with their hands and mouth and so they’re more likely to expose themselves to the lead dust that’s present,” said Ron Engle with the City of Sioux City.

The Lead Hazard Control Program is open to both owner-occupied and rental properties. To be eligible your house must have been built prior to 1978 and one child living at the home must be under 6 years old.