Sioux City officials: Dispose of excess grass clippings properly

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is reminding its residents and commercial movers/landscapers that yard season is upon us and to direct any grass clippings away from driveways, sidewalks, and streets.

The excess yard debris should be swept up and either returned to the lawn, composted, or disposed of in a trash bin.

City officials said the storm sewers drain directly into the local stream with treatment in-between. Any debris that enters the City’s storm sewer system compromises the stormwater flow during rain events and can lead to flooding.

Officials also said yard debris that enters the storm drains will negatively impact the water quality with the addition of harmful chemicals, such as fertilizers and pesticides, which promote algae growth and harms the fish population.

The improper disposal of excessive grass clippings is a violation of City Code Section 17.08.030, which states that no person shall throw any grass, weeds, or other debris of any kind of nature into any of the cement gutters in the streets or alleys of the city. City officials said property owners who are found in violation of this section could be subject to fines of up to $500.

