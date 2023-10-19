SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has sent out a release reminding residents how they are to dispose of their yard waste.

The city is asking residents not to dispose of grass clippings and leaves in streets, detention basins, creeks, ditches, or drainage ways.

In a release, the city says depositing grass clippings and leaves in the street can result in blocked storm inlets which can cause local flooding and have a negative impact on water quality in the city’s stormwater flows to local waterways untreated.

It is also a violation of the city code section, stating no person shall throw any grass, weeds, or other debris of any kind or nature into any of the cement gutters in the streets or alleys of the city.

Options to dispose of yard waste: