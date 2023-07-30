SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers were called to a residence on the 2000 block of Metropolitan Street at 4:17 a.m. on Sunday after a man reported that he had been shot.

Officials found the man in the backyard of the home and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The release states that a second man was found in front of the residence who had also been shot. He would later be pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officials will not be releasing his identity at this time.

Upon investigating, officials learned that there had been a disturbance in which gunfire was exchanged.

The release specified that there is no danger to the public, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please report it to the Sioux City Police at 712-279-6440, or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.