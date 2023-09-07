SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Sioux City City Council attended a meeting on Thursday for a proposed housing development on the city’s northside Lieber Construction held a public meeting to answer questions about their proposed 131-home development.

Members of Lieber and City staff spoke with the public about how the 49 acres of land would be used down to leveling and drainage.

A city engineer spoke with KCAU 9 about what he thinks is one of the bigger concerns about the development.

“Big thing is traffic, people are very worried about traffic any development of any size like Starbucks comes in or something like that,” he said, “We make them do a traffic study to see how it would affect that area […] after it’s built.”

At the City Council meeting on Monday, members voted to hold off on voting for the plan till the next council meeting.