Sioux City Officials: Gun call leads to pursuit, officer sustains minor injuries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City officials said they responded to a gun call on Saturday afternoon that lead to a pursuit.

Around 3:26 p.m., police received a report of a man threatening people while displaying a gun at Sam’s Mini Mart located at 923 West 7th Street.

Officers said they found a person matching the description of the suspect in a parked car near Sam’s Mini Mart. They tried to apprehend the suspect, but they said he refused the commands and started to drive away.

Officials also reported that the officer was dragged a short distance by the suspect’s car and suffered from minor injuries.

The suspect was identified as Austin Tanner, 26, of Sioux City. Tanner had active felony arrest warrants for probation violations.

Sioux City police officers and Woodbury County deputies pursued Tanner, and officials said he struck multiple parked cars and a car in traffic. No injuries were reported from these crashes.

Tanner was arrested after officials said he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on the I-29 ramp from Virginia Street. He was arrested for his warrants, interference with official acts causing injury, eluding, and multiple traffic violations.

Law enforcement said they were unable to locate a weapon as of 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, and they believe a weapon could have been thrown from the car during the pursuit. Officers will continue a search along the route of the pursuit.

The investigation in the original gun call is on-going.