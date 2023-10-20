SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Winter may still be a ways away but Sioux City officials are not delaying an announcement on this year’s Downtown for the Holidays lineup.

The event kicks off on November 20th with everyone invited to enjoy a variety of activities including meeting Santa, the festival of trees auction, and the holiday lighted parade.

It takes an army to put this all together and Craig Levine with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231 states that his group loves helping put together the event every year.

“We enjoyed it very much; give back the community, puts you in the nice holiday season, and it’s a fun parade if you ever want to come out and do it, it’s a great time to do it,” Levine said.

Businesses and organizations wishing to participate in this year’s new downtown holiday-lighted parade have until November 14th to sign up.