SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — So far, the city has reported nearly 18 inches of snow for the winter season compared to the 3.3 inches during the November 2021 to January 2022 season.

On an average year, Sioux City typically receives 36 inches of snow. As a result of the low numbers during 2022, the city spent roughly $270,000 on snow materials for the season compared to the $450,000 they are expecting to spend on the current winter.

David Carney, the public works director with the City of Sioux City said as a result of the previous year’s snowfall, some of the extra funds were used during the summer to patch roads.

“We look like we’re gonna be alright. I mean, the way they kinda set the budget up they only encumbered so much money, because based on our last couple years have been pretty light, but they had money set aside that now they’re gonna encumber… that will get us through this winter,” said Carney.

Carney said the city has already spent roughly $215,000 on snow removal materials this year.