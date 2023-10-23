SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Trump rallies were talked about after Monday night’s city council meeting.

According to the Associated Press, the Trump rally in November 2022 cost the city roughly $16,000.

Sioux City was paid $5,000 from Trump’s event planner, but the remaining $11,000 was unpaid in December of that year. Those costs were from security and EMTs standing by for the event.

Mayor Bob Scott states that the city manager confirmed to him that those payments were made and the upcoming rally won’t cost the city like the previous rally did.

“It’s occurring at the Orpheum so it won’t be anything that has to do with city funds and hopefully the Orpheum, you know, makes sure to collect the fees and I’m sure they will. The Orpheum is run by a separate nonprofit so I’m sure that they’ve made some sort of deal to know that they’re going to have guaranteed funds,” Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said.

Also at Monday’s meeting, all three readings for an ordinance that would increase sewer rates for outside municipalities and outside improvement districts passed with a 4 to 0 vote.

This ordinance was proposed earlier this year and would increase rates by as little as three dollars for residential customers and as much as $1.5 million for large industrial customers. That price jump will go into effect on July 1, 2024