SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This year marks the 50th anniversary for RAGBRAI and already Sioux City officials are already expecting up to 50,000 participants.

And to house that many folks, the city plans for bikers to camp at Chris Larsen and Riverside Parks with some folks and RVs staying at the Seaboard Triumph Expo Center.

With more than a dozen committees and roughly three months till the event starts, city officials continue to plan extensively.

“The outline of our entertainment area, the bike expo, we’re placing all the charter groups that bring their bikers to the campgrounds, long term parking, getting our committees going, there’s a lot going on right now,” said Matt Salvatore, Sioux City Parks and Recreation director.

The last time RAGBRAI was in Sioux City was 2015, since then the city has seen many additions like the Expo Center and Chris Larsen Park.

“Sioux City is well set up for RAGBRAI. The entertainment and campground areas are all centrally located downtown, so people don’t have to travel all over the city to get back and forth,” said Salvatore.

Participants will pedal off from Chris Larsen Park on July 22nd.