SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City is currently facing an extreme drought and city officials are hoping residents will consider limiting their water use, but that’s not feasible for everyone.

Keeping grass green throughout this hot summer is no easy task. Scott Harmelink doesn’t have any other option. He’s the PGA Director of Golf at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City. That course receives 330,000 gallons of water each day.

“Because we’re watering more now, we’re starting earlier in the evening than normally we would,” Harmelink said. “Normally, we would start watering when it’s dark or just about dark. Now we’re starting that process earlier and it’s continuing into the morning.”

Sioux City officials are asking residents to water their lawns no more than three times a week. The voluntary plan urges residents with odd-numbered addresses to water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. People with even-numbered addresses are encouraged to water on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Utilities Director Brad Puetz said the city has maintained normal water storage levels so far this summer but he worries about people wasting water.

“We see a lot of people watering their yards in the hottest periods of the day with little benefit to the lawn and really it just puts additional stress on our water distribution structures,” Puetz said.

Not all lawns are the same. Ryan Reller owns Ryan’s Lawn Care. He said understanding how much water your lawn actually needs can help Siouxlanders conserve water.

“People have different strains of grass, different soil,” Reller said. “One lawn might need a lot more watering than another lawn.”

The city’s watering plan is set to run from July through September. Puetz said he does not anticipate the plan will become mandatory. He said officials will continue to monitor their water storage levels on a daily basis.