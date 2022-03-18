SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City officials announced they’re taking a major step toward upgrading the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Officials announced the city has begun searching for a consultant to develop a master plan for upgrading the facility.

The city’s utility director, Tom Pingel, is in charge of wastewater treatment and environmental protection programs.

He said these improvements are needed to meet the tighter regulations for discharge quality of water.

“And with that, the state’s talk about total nitrogen limits and total phosphorous limits which are very stringent in a good way for the environment but it takes certain types of processes to get there,” said Pingel.

While there is not an estimated cost for the project, the city will use American Rescue Plan funds for the project.

They hope to have the new plant in a moral ideal location, father away from residents than the current plant.