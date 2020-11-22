Sioux City officials respond to early morning assault, burglary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning.

At 3:05 a.m., Sioux City Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assault call on Pierce Street. Officers determined there were two victims of a burglary who knew the suspects.

Officials arrested two suspects after speaking with the victims.

Cardarole Coda, 34, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.

Kevin Hall, 35, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.

Victims were taken to a hospital to treat injuries and were released later.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories