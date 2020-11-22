Sioux City officials respond to early morning assault, burglary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning.

At 3:05 a.m., Sioux City Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assault call on Pierce Street. Officers determined there were two victims of a burglary who knew the suspects.

Officials arrested two suspects after speaking with the victims.

Cardarole Coda, 34, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.

Kevin Hall, 35, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.

Victims were taken to a hospital to treat injuries and were released later.