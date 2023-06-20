SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A lieutenant with the Sioux City Police has graduated as a member of the 286th session of the FBI National Academy.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Lieutenant Brad Bollinger graduated on April 8, at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Lt. Bollinger is the fourth officer to complete the program in the history of the Sioux City Police Department. The release specified that less than one percent of U.S. officers are able to attend the program.

Lt. Bollinger has been with the Sioux City Police Department for more than 25 years, he has experience on every patrol shift, in the Special Investigations Unit, and he’s worked as the school resource officer at North High School. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2012, then to lieutenant in 2017.

The release noted that the 286th session had 238 officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class also had officers from 25 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.