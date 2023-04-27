SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An officer with the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has earned an award for skilled driving.

According to a Facebook post from SCPD, Sergeant Jess Aesoph won the Top Driver award at the Midwest Emergency Vehicle Operations Conference.

Their post said that Aesoph competed against 70 other officers across the nation during the competition.

The driving course was set up at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, and the winner of the award was the driver who made it through the course the fastest and cleanest. A lot of the course was even driven in reverse.

Aesoph has been a driving instructor for the past 12 years.

According to the post, Aesoph plans to present the award to his wife as a reminder of which of them is the better driver.