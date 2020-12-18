Sioux City offering free downtown ramp parking during holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Parking in Sioux City’s downtown parking ramps won’t affect your wallet this holiday season.

According to a release, the four city ramps (Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing) will be free to use beginning Thursday, December 24 at 5:00 p.m. until Monday, December 28 at 5:00 a.m. for the Christmas holiday. Visitors will have the same opportunity the following week, December 31 through January 4 (5:00 am) for the New Year’s holiday.

In addition, Discovery Ramp will be free for the time between December 25 and January 4 (5:00 am).

Each parking ramp has skywalk accessibility to adjacent buildings, providing a convenient way to walk in a climate-controlled area to reach your destination.

Downtown Sioux City parking ramp locations include:

· Discovery Parking Ramp 419 Jones Street

· Heritage Parking Ramp 312 Jackson Street

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center 5th & Nebraska Streets

· Rivers Landing Parking Ramp 419 Douglas Street

Additional information on parking can be found online at the Sioux City website. Questions may be directed to Parking & Meter Operations Supervisor Monette Harbeck at 279-6381.