SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A nurse from Sioux City has pleaded guilty to stealing controlled substances from her employer.

Morgan Miralles, 32, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge as well as one count of false statements relating to health care matters, the Department of Justice said in a release.

According to the release, Miralles stole fentanyl, morphine, hydromorphone, and hydrocodone.

Miralles admitted in her plea agreement that she would take substances that were intended to be given to patients and use them for personal use by falsifying documents. This would include things such as leaving out information that was supposed to be logged when tracking controlled substances that are dispensed.

No sentencing date has been set yet and Miralles is currently free on bond. When sentenced, Miralles will be facing a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a year of supervised release if she is imprisoned.