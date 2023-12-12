SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Plenty of Christmas carols were sung at nursing homes in Sioux City Tuesday night.

Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club brought out their best vocals to bring the holiday spirit directly to residents at Sunrise Retirement Community. They also made a visit to Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

This is the first time that the organization has showcased their vocals talents to the public.

“We love it, the residents love all holiday cheer,” Sunrise’s Director of Nursing Mindee Knudson said. “So we’re always in the mood for the holiday spirit, no matter what it is. They were fun and they kept the residents laughing and enjoying the Christmas spirit.”

Knudson said if the Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club wants to come back again to sing some more carols, they are more than welcome to.