DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Sioux City Democrat Michael Franken is officially in the running to try and unseat Iowa Senator Joni Ernst.

Franken dropped off his Senate candidacy paperwork on Monday morning at the Iowa Secretary of State’s office in Des Moines.

Franken is a retired three-star admiral.

He believes his history as a servicemember can provide a realistic and grounded voice for Iowans.

Franken is one of four Democrats running with hopes of facing Ernst in the general election.