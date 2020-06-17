Sioux City native golfs two holes in one in the same week

OMAHA, Neb. (CNN) – Anyone who golfs has likely thought about hitting a hole in one, but a Sioux City native golfed two holes in one in the same week.

“The first one was a shock when I call my parents and I call my grandpa because he was the one that kind of got me into golf. They didn’t believe it,” Brianna Paulsen, originally of Sioux City, said.

It happened at the fifth hole at 170 yard with a par 3. Any hole in one is quite an accomplishment, but a few days after her first hole in one, she did it again at a different golf course. This one happened again on the fifth hole.

“Just shock. We just you could see right away it went in, and it was. I cannot believe this happened again.”

Paulsen hit the two holes in one with two Chick-fil-A balls from a sleeve her dad gave her.

“I mean, I know Chick-fil-A has the best chicken sandwiches. I’m kind of thinking they might have the best golf balls too,” she said.

As she practices at the driving range, she may say in jest it was all talent, but Brianna knows the game of golf. She knows she’s done something very rare.

“Kind of fun. Just super, super lucky twice,” Paulsen said.