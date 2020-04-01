Sioux City native flies to NYC to work on frontlines of COVID-19 outbreak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Healthcare workers across the country are fighting back against the COVID-19 outbreak. New York has quickly become the epicenter of COVID-19 and according to Governor Cuomo, the city needs 200 nurses by next week.

Nurses from around the country are heading east to help out, including Sioux City native Micheal Watterson. He is currently a nurse in Virginia, and he’s flying to New York in a few days to help out on the front lines.

“I think it’s an incredible opportunity to help other people and do what I can to help. There is definitely a risk associated with this decision of going to help out in an area that is particularly hit hard by the virus. And it’s not something that I have taken lightly in factoring in that decision. but it’s ultimately the benefit of helping other people outweighs that risk, and so it’s something I feel I need to do,” Watterson said.

His family said they are proud, but Michael’s dad said that doesn’t take away from their concerns.

“We’re really scared. We’re just hoping he will make a difference and he’ll come home safe to us,” Michaels dad Randy Watterson said.

New York is experiencing an overload of sick patients from the virus and a shortage of personal protective equipment. More than 400 medical workers in the city have already contracted the virus.

Watterson said worrying about the conditions won’t stop him from helping those in need.

“I can think about different scenarios I’m going to be in, I can think about the limited supply of PPE, but until I get there, I’m just not going to know,” Watterson said.

He said this decision was something he and his wife have been discussing for awhile and although the risk is high, he said the reward is much greater.

“This is something we’ve talked about even before I applied and it’s something we both recognized that this is bigger than us. This isn’t about us. This is about the country. This is about where we can be most helpful. And if I can be most helpful in New York City, that’s where I’m going to be,” Watterson said.

Watterson’s father admires his son’s selflessness and said he’s thankful for the medical professionals risking their lives for others.

“When I was growing up as a little kid baseball was the thing for us as kids… My hero back then was Mickey Mantle. The New York Yankees of all things. New York. He was my hero. Now I have a new hero. That’s my son Mike.”