Sioux City native becomes new 185th command chief

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A change of command ceremony was held Sunday at the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Chief Master Sergeant Joe Donovan passed the baton today to the new command cheif, Chief Master Sergeant Ron Lorenzen.

Lorenzen is a North High School graduate and joined the Airforce in November 1992. According to a release from the 185th, After graduating basic training and attending training, he received his first assignment as a crew chief on a U.S. Air Force KC-10A Extender with the 9th Air Refueling Squadron at March Air Force Base, California. He finished his time on active-duty in June 2000

After a short break, Lorenzen moved back to Sioux City, and then joined the 185th Fighter Wing as a traditional Guard member in May 2001. The 185th then transitioned to an air refueling wing with the KC-135. With Lorenzen’s past experience, he became an expert in air refueling, the 185th said.

Chief Master Sergeant Ron Lorenzen with his family

Just a bit more than 20 years later, Lorenzen is now the senior most elisted rank at the 185th ARW. Lorenzen’s new role as command chief is to lead and advocate for the enlisted men and women, a job he says he’s ready for.

“It is an amazing feat to be able to be in a position too, be in a position for all these airmen and help them. It’s extremely humbling,” Lorenzen told KCAU 9.

Former Chief Master Sergeant Joseph Donovan expressed his confidence in Lorenzen.

“I am excited for Chief Lorenzen,” said Donovan. “And have every confidence that he will lead and represent the Enlisted Corps well, he cares greatly for Airmen and has a Vision for the future.”

In his retirement from military service, Donovan is going to work for Fusion Cell, a company which specializes in helping veterans transition into the civilian work force.

Lorenzen is the 9th command chief of the 185th.