Sioux City National Night Out to be held at Riverside Park in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out.

The event, meant to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention and police-community partnerships, will be held October 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In previous years, the event would be held at multiple locations in the city, but due to COVID-19, there will only be one location for the event. It will be held at shelter 6 at Riverside Park.

Presented by the Sioux City Neighborhood Network, the Sioux City Police Department will be there as well as games and a bike rodeo. Food will be provided as either a drive-through or eat outside option.

Masks and social distancing is encouraged.