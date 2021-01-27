Sioux City National Guard member reflects on experience at inauguration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A total of 250 security personnel from Iowa helped secure the inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on January 20.



Twenty-five of those members deployed from Sioux City.

“I’m just proud of the 185th and the 132nd security forces personnel,” said Deanna Faris

Over the course of a week, the guard members worked 16-hour shifts, securing the perimeter around the U.S. capitol, where just days earlier protestors stormed the building.

Faris says being prepared to serve was key.

“Really, it was just getting our weapons and gear getting ready to go so that we were prepared to be in the elements if we needed to be,” said Faris.

Fortunately, a sunny day greeted the soldiers who were responsible for protecting both people and infrastructure on the capitol grounds, and it was actually something not related to the smooth transition of power that left the biggest memory with Faris.

“It was just a great opportunity to work joint, meaning army and air, working together. We don’t get to do that very often so that was something that was super to be a part of, because of the ability of people to talk to one another across services, that doesn’t get to happen very much,” said Faris.

Representing Siouxland along the way.

“It was quite an honor actually to represent Iowa. The fact that the Governor and the general had so much confidence in the airmen and solders that went there to represent Iowa,” said Faris.

Unlike some national reports, Faris said Siouxlanders who were serving in the security force were greatly taken care of, with hotels, meals and transportation all being provided.