SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2023 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Tournament will call Sioux City home for the 16th consecutive year. 24 women’s volleyball teams will be battling it out at the Tyson Events Center starting on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to determine this year’s national champion.

“So we know that there’s going to be, between their players, coaches, and athletic trainers, 23 per traveling party,” NAIA Women’s Volleyball Local Co-Tournament Director Corey Westra said. “When you start to multiply that out with mom, dad, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, and those types of things, the number starts to go up.”

Westra is anticipating a big year for the annual championship.

“I think part of it is that we are centrally located. First and foremost, we’re right in the middle of the country so we’re pretty easy to get in and out of,” Westra said. “Number two, I think we’re the right sized community, with our metro and our surrounding communities and cities around here, the tournament doesn’t get lost in the mix here.”

Along with the tournament comes plenty of economic opportunity for Sioux City and the Siouxland area.

Explore Sioux City Director of Sports Tourism Ward Franz is optimistic that this year’s volleyball tournament will be an economic success.

“When you look at the amount of revenue that they bring into Siouxland, it’s right at $4 million,” he said. “I look at the teams coming in this week. A lot of them are within the states that border Iowa and that’s going to be huge. So, I’m encouraged that we could possibly break some records here because this is going to be big.”

Franz said multiple industries will benefit from the influx of people.

“The ones that are going to participate the most right off the bat are your hotels because they’re going to fill up, your restaurants are going to be big,” Franz said.

“It really creates a lot of traffic,” Brightside Cafe’s catering manager Linda Munoz said. “We’ve had a lot of teams already contact us to schedule times to come in and sit down and eat, or else do catering, where we take it to their hotel or they pick it up.”

Preparations to feed hundreds of athletes and thousands of visitors are already ongoing.

“We did some extra stocking to make sure we have everything on hand,” she said. “I went this morning and picked up bread from a local bakery that we get bread from, and kind of making sure we have everything we need to be ready to go.”

Franz added that the official number of visitors will be based on the results of the national championship.

“We had over 15,000 last year, so I can see us doing 17,000 or 18,000. It just depends on how the local teams are doing,” he said. “When Dordt College made it to the finals of basketball a couple of years ago, I mean, the place was packed and the city was full that night.”

For Westra, being able to maintain hosting the NAIA Championship in Sioux City is a big deal for the local youth.

“We have so many young girls in this community that play volleyball,” Westra said. “Our fall volleyball leagues in Sioux City were 140 to 150 teams strong. That’s a lot of little girls that play volleyball. They get a chance to see the best players in the country come out and treat them to an awesome experience. To me, that’s what it’s all about.”

Franz also told KCAU 9 that local mom and pop stores should be seeing a boost in their numbers with holiday shopping season underway.

The final day of the 2023 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Tournament is Tuesday, December 5.