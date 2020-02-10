Sioux City NAACP to host annual Freedom Fund Banquet

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host its annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

The event will be in the Sioux City Convention Center on February 15 beginning at 7 p.m.

They will recognize their 2019 scholarship recipients from high schools in the Siouxland area.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 16-years-old. A table for eight can also be reserved as well.

This year’s keynote speaker is Mayor Regan Banks of Manly, Iowa.

Mayor Regan Banks of Manly, Iowa. Courtesy of the Sioux City NAACP.

Mayor Banks is a native of Sioux City, graduating from West High School, Class of 1978.

He will talk about his experience in fighting and winning, especially for his life.

Mr. Banks received a pardon from Governor Vilsack in 2002.

The Freedom Fund Banquet is the primary fundraising event that’s sponsored by the local NAACP chapter.

The Sioux City NAACP said that contributions for the banquet will ensure collaborative efforts supporting the issues of equality, fairness, justice, and opportunity will continue to be addressed in the community.

For more information on the banquet, go to their Facebook page.