Sioux City NAACP holds MLK celebration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Sioux City’s NAACP holds a presentation and concert to honor the Civil Rights Activist and bring his message of unity to Siouxland at the MLK celebration.

“My friends, though, even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream.”

“Martin Luther King was really about bringing together people and having unity. So this is an opportunity for us in the Siouxland community to be able to bring people together and to promote unity of different faiths, different cultures, and just an opportunity for us to all come together and celebrate,” said Treyla Lee, NAACP MLK program co-chair.

“Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Yeah…Glory Hallelujhah! Hallelujah!”

“My hope and my prayer for this city and this county is that we’ll somehow get back to the ideals of Martin Luther King,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

“It feels great because it let’s me know and I’m constantly reminded that I live in a community that supports the mission of unity and support and also that we all can come together and celebrate this joyous occasion,” said NAACP MLK program co-chair, Treyla Lee.