SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers have won the Clark Cup Championship for the fourth time in Musketeer history.

According to a release from the United States Hockey League (USHL), the Muskies were victorious over the Madison Capitols on Saturday with a score of two to one in overtime.

The release indicated that it has been 20 years since the team has brought home a championship and the fourth in the 50-year history of the Sioux City Musketeers. They previously won the Clark Cup in 2002, 1986, and 1982.

The release stated that they finished the regular season with a 41-16-4-1 record before entering the Western Conference, which was the third-best in the USHL, and set a new Musketeers winning record for a Tier I season.

“We’re proud of the great season in the USHL from all 16 Member Clubs and congratulate the Clark Cup Champion Sioux City Musketeers and Eastern Conference Champion Madison Capitols,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson, “The Clark Cup Final was another great example of the League’s development from the Musketeers and Capitols players, staff, and fans alike.”

The Muskies finished the Playoffs with an 8-2-0-0 record, losing one game to the Capitols in Game 1 of the Clark Cup Final. During the Western Conference, they lost a single game in the semifinals against the Waterloo Black Hawks.