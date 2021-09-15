Sioux City Musketeers unveil 50th anniversary Mountain Dew can

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers, along with Pepsi Cola of Siouxland, unveiled a special 50th Anniversary tribute can at the Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard Wednesday evening.

The tribute will be placed on a special run of 720,000 Mountain Dew cans that can be purchased throughout Siouxland, although special displays and contests will be in all the Sioux City Hy-Vee locations.

Hy-Vee customers can register to win a pair of season tickets, free Pepsi products for a year, autographed sticks, and a limited edition poster signed by this year’s team. The winners will be announced on October 18.

The Musketeers players, coaches, and staff were at the Hamilton Hy-Vee to meet fans and sign autographs for those in attendance. Some lucky fans were able to take home a free pair of tickets to the home opener on October 2 or an autographed stick.

Tickets for the 50th Anniversary season are now available for purchase at the Primebank Box office inside the Tyson Events Center.