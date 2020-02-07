Sioux City Musketeers serve up support for Boys and Girls Home and Family Services

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thursday night was a busy night on the ice at the Tyson Events Center, but not for a Musketeers game or concert.

Instead, the Sioux City Musketeers extended it’s 23 year run of support for Sioux City’s Boys and Girls Home and Family Services (BGHFS).

The hockey team once again ditching their skates and sticks for trays and aprons to help raise money at the annual Face Off for Charity event.

A couple hundred folks gathering for dinner and a silent and live auction featuring autographed sports memorabilia and unique locally donated items. Proceeds helping pay the way for boys and girls the agency cares for.

The local charities the providers pick up so much of the gap, fill the need and there’s a tremendous need out there. It’s all focused on looking at our youth, and I think we do a wonderful job,” said Art Silva, CEO of BGHFS.

Over the last two decades, Face Off for Charity has raised more than $600,000 for Boys and Girls Home and Family Services with the money staying in Siouxland.