SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers took some time to help out Santa give out gifts this holiday.

Between donations from area businesses and some gifts bought with their own money, the Sioux City Musketeers dropped off $5,000 worth of toys to Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Crittenton Center, and the boys and girls club.

This is their way of making this holiday bright for under-served children, even for those going through some tough times.

Erika Fuentes from the Crittenton Center said, “These fellas walking in and bringing gifts to little people that they don’t even know is just another example of their organization developing good humans and coming and bringing gifts to people that may not have gifts.”

Earlier this week, several teddy bears were thrown onto the Muskies’ ice and donated to Toys for Tots.