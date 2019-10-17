Sioux City Musketeers helping spread awareness of Alzheimer’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Athletes usually play fast-paced sports but Wednesday, the Sioux City Musketeers slowed things down for some special Siouxlanders.

As part of the buildup to Saturday’s Alzheimer’s Association Awareness Night at the Tyson Events Center, the hockey players volunteered at Sunrise Senior Living Facility.

The Muskies talked with folks and even played a little balloon volleyball.

The players said it is great to get off the ice and give back to the community.

“I think that’s the kind of culture we try to build in our locker room is to give first. You know fans do so much for us coming to the rink and supporting us, so the least we can do is come out and spend some time with them ” says Musketeers player Ian Malcolmson.

A silent auction is part of Saturday night’s event with proceeds going towards funding for research to cure Alzheimer’s.