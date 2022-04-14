SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers and a local non-profit organization teamed up to help veterans.

The Musketeers presented a check worth $87,500 to Midwest Honor Flight, a non-profit organization that helps local veterans travel to Washington D.C. to see memorials dedicated to honoring their service.

Midwest Honor Flight’s President Aaron Van Beek said the support from the Musketeers and other organizations in the community are crucial for these trips to take place.

“A partnership like this is very special for us to be able to have that because they’ve funded the way for veterans to go and so then all the fundraising we do outside of that is going to go towards the next flight. We have over 850 veterans on our waiting list waiting for this opportunity to go,” said Van Beek.

Applications can be found on the Midwest Honor Flight website for veterans to fill out if they are interested.