Sioux City Musketeers cross check cancer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A popular local event is once again taking to the ice to promote awareness for all types of cancer. As Cross Check for Cancer kicked off Saturday night at the Tyson Event Center.

In Partnership with Unity Point Health-St. Lukes, the Sioux City Musketeers are raising money to fight cancer in Siouxland.

Getting the players pumped up for game day, former Muskee, Tommy Olczyk spoke with the players about his own experience with cancer.

“To tackle a terrible disease that has negatively impacted a lot of people, when bad things happen you have to, have to make the most of it, have to stay as positive as you can,” said Olczyk.

The Musketeers wore special lavender jerseys to show their support of cancer fighters, cancer survivors, and their families.