Photo of Musketeers’ Head Coach Luke Strand on July 15, 2022, taken by Kenny Kroll.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland coach has made an announcement about advancing his career.

Sioux City Musketeers Head Coach Luke Strand has announced he will be taking an associate head coach position for Ohio State.

In 2022, the Sioux City Musketeers became the Home of the 2022 Clark Cup Champions, with Strand as their coach.

Strand served as head coach for the team from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2017 to current day. The announcement of his job change was made Friday morning.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it is learned.