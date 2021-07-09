Sioux City museum unveils new passenger station

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local museum was offering a ride through history on Friday.

Sioux City Railroad Museum visitors are able to take a loop throughout the museum grounds, including parts of the historic complex that can’t be seen on foot.

Several guests were at the museum to celebrate the grand opening of the Cargill Station, a newly constructed passenger station platform for the Sioux City & Dakota Grand Scale Railroad.

“Without Cargill’s generous donation and allowing us to build such a grand platform, we wouldn’t be able to give access and wheelchair access to the train. It’s just not possible,” said Executive Director Matt Merk.

The Railroad Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. On Sunday, it’s open from noon to 4 p.m.