Sioux City museum selected for nationwide assessment program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Mid America Museum and Transportation is one of 90 museums in the nation selected to participate in a Museum Assessment Program.

The evaluations help museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards through self-study assessment and a site visit from an expert peer reviewer.

Administrators at the Sioux City museum said they hope to strengthen the museums strategic plan and align resources to better provide the history of aviation and transportation to the Siouxland region.

The on-site review is expected to happen before the end of the year