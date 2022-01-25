SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There may be some uncertainty around what Critical Race Theory is, but at the Sioux City Museum, the Human Rights Commission looked to tackle that challenge.

It’s all part of the commission’s educational seminar series.

Tuesday, the topic of discussion was “What Critical Race Theory is *Not*”, led by keynote speaker Dr. Patrick Bass, a professor at Morningside University.

The executive director of the commission said it is valuable for the community to engage in difficult discussions.

“And this is just an opportunity for anyone in the community to get together and to learn about Critical Race Theory, and then have a chance to ask some questions and talk about it,” said Karen Mackey.

The Human Rights Commission is aiming for another educational seminar on a different topic in February or later.