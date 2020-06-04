Sioux City Municipal Band’s summer season postponed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Municipal Band’s summer season of concerts at the bandshell in Grandview Park has been postponed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, band members don’t expect to start their season until at least June 21.

The first concert of the summer was originally scheduled for June 7.

“Our top priority for this year is musician and audience safety. We want to do everything possible to perform, but we aren’t looking to risk anybody’s health,” Conductor Michael Prichard said.

Prichard also explained that the band of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department are discussing a variety of options for presenting concerts this summer, possibly starting on Sunday, June 21.

For more information call Conductor Michael Prichard at 712-301-4906 or Dave Madsen at 712-490-3327.

Latest Local Stories