Sioux City Municipal Band to hold final concert on July 5

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Municipal Band will hold a final concert this summer at Grandview Park bandshell on Sunday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The final concert will feature patriotic music and two smaller ensembles: a percussion quintet and a brass choir.

Some music titles that will be performed include: “Stars & Stripe Forever,” “Armed Forces Medley,” and the world premiere of “Deliverance” by Brooke Pierson, a music educator, performer, and composer in Michigan.

Grandview Park allows plenty of space for people to maintain social distancing during the concerts.

The concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

